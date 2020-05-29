Downtown Rockford restaurants reopen with safety guidelines

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Some restaurants in downtown Rockford got creative when it came to meeting the new guidelines for dining post-stay-at-home order.

13 News spoke to restaurant owners and patrons about how it feels to re-open after the 68-day order from Governor J.B. Pritzker ended on Friday.

For Michael Rourke, the reopening of his favorite restaurant, Octane, means he no longer has to carry-out, which is what he says he was doing for the last two months.

"Being able to sit outside and be around other people is like a new experience," Rourke said. "It's like a rebirth. It's really cool."

Rourke says it adds a welcome sense of normalcy to his life.

"People are worried, how are you going to drink with a mask on?" Rourke said jokingly before pulling down his mask to enjoy a cocktail. "Well, it's kind of like this."

And Rourke was just one of more than a dozen people who came to Octane for the Friday dinner rush. Octane owner and chef, Patrick Alberto, says his goal was to make sure people felt safe on their first night out.

Outdoor seating at Octane

"We made sure we followed the health department guidelines that were given to us a few days ago," Alberto explained. "We made sure that we had sanitizer and signs saying that social distancing is still a thing. Our staff is still wearing masks."

Likewise, Taco Betty's General Manager Dann Shallenberger also instituted some changes for his staff.

"We had to take tables out and seats out," Shallenberger explained, referring to the roof-seating. "We cannot seat inside the restaurant."

Those changes also include new training for staff that must be followed.

"We can't have any contact, we can't have any contact with the food, meaning like serving them," Shallenberger said. "We have to serve them on trays [and] they have to take the food off the trays themselves. We can't hand things to them anymore."

It's one of many necessary adjustments in this "new normal," post-stay-at-home-order-world.

Shallenberger says Taco Betty's will also open the alley for outdoor dining Monday-Thursday after 5 p.m., on Friday's after 3 p.m., and Saturday's it will be open all day.