Attorney: Evidence doesn’t support criminal charges in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (WREX) — Hennepin County officials, where Minneapolis is located, said evidence in George Floyd's death does not support criminal charges.

Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman provided an update to the investigation on Thursday.

“That video is graphic and horrific and terrible and no person should do that," Freeman said. "But my job in the end is to prove that he violated a criminal statute, and there's other evidence that does not support a criminal charge... I will not rush to justice.”

After the press conference ended, Freeman's office clarified the meaning of 'other evidence.'

"Evidence not favorable to our case needs to be carefully examined to understand the full picture of what actually happened," the statement reads. "This happens in every case. "

The Minneapolis Police Department fired the four officers involved in Floyd's death earlier this week.

After the press conference, Freeman told CNN all four officers invoked the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination.