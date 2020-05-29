Cooler weather lasts all weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The slight chill in the air today won't leave for a couple more days, meaning this weekend feels more like early May rather than the heat usually felt very late in the month.

Cooler weekend:

Behind last night's cold front, afternoon temperatures didn't change a ton. Rockford topped out in the low 70's, or about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday. However, this is a far cry from the middle 80's felt earlier in the week.

The humidity lowered a lot behind last night's cold front.

On top of the temperature change, the humidity dropped a ton! We went from well within the humid range (dew points in the middle 60's) to way down in the comfortable range (dew points in the upper 40's). We'll keep the dry air around this weekend, so give your air conditioning a break if you want.

The weather remains cool and sunny all weekend.

We also avoid rain showers for the rest of the day as well as this weekend. High pressure slides in, keeping the air dry and the weather quiet and rain-free. Look for a lot of sunshine coming up this weekend. Temperatures stay in the upper 60's to right around 70 degrees.

Temperatures jumped to the 80's for the first time last weekend, and fall well below that this weekend.

This is a far cry from just a week ago. Last weekend featured our first 80 degree weather of the year. Instead, this weekend will be about 10 to 15 degrees colder.

Heat is back soon:

Summer weather returns early next week.

It won't be long before the usual summer heat, humidity, and storms are back. We'll see that transition right away next week.

Monday warms into the low 70's with a chance for scattered showers. The heat builds in after that. Tuesday returns to the middle 80's with higher humidity. We'll stay in the middle to low 80's until Friday, when the weather cools off slightly.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday, and heavy rain may be possible as well. The weather looks to remain quiet after that, so we might not see a ton of rain next week, or at least have time in between to dry out again.