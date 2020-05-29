CNN crew arrested on-camera while covering Minneapolis protests

MINNEAPOLIS (WREX) — Minneapolis police arrested a CNN crew live on air this morning while covering protests around George Floyd's death.

Omar Jimenez and two CNN crew members were arrested even after identifying himself as a member of the media.

The camera still rolled as police led Jimenez and his crew away in handcuffs.

CNN demanded Minnesota authorities release the three employees immediately.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz apologized for the arrest of Jimenez and the camera crew. Walz said he would have the crew released.

Jimenez and the crew were released two hours ago, according to CNN.