Chairman Haney addresses airport board controversy in new letter

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago Co. Chairman Frank Haney sent a letter encouraging board members to approve his Airport Board nomination in wake of controversy.

"The problem is not the appointment," Haney wrote. "The appointment of Mike Schablaske is the solution to the problem."

Haney nominated Schablaske on May 4 to the Greater Rockford Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.

Airport board member Dorothy Redd then sent a memo to Haney about the nomination of Schablaske.

In the memo, she urged Haney to allow the next chairman elected this upcoming November to make an appointment.

Redd argued the airport board lacked diversity as five of the six members are white while two of the six commissioners are women.

After learning of the memo, Chicago Rockford International Airport Director Mike Dunn sent a text message to Redd where he called her memo "pathetically stupid."

"Thank God, the airport board is not and has not been filled with the likes of you," Dunn wrote in the text message.

Since then, the Winnebago County Board has debated how- and if- it should solve the situation.

Haney stressed in his letter Schablaske is not responsible for Redd's letter or Dunn's text.

You can read Haney's full letter below.