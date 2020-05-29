Call for diversity, fiery text message create controversy to appoint airport board member

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A call for diversity from one board member and a fiery text message from the head of the airport create controversy to appoint a board member to the Rockford Airport Authority Board.



Board member Dorothy Redd, who represents the southwest part of Rockford, sent a memo to Chairman Frank Haney earlier this week. In it, she asked for more diversity on the airport board, and for Chairman Haney to not make a nomination.



"I am recommending that you leave the position open until the new Chairman is appointed in December of 2020," the memo stated, adding that Redd thinks it is necessary to wait because it is a five-year term.



It claims the board makeup consisted of seven Caucasian men at one point, and today consists of one black female, one white female, four middle-aged Caucasian men and one vacant seat.



Mike Schablaske is currently up for the nomination, which has been tabled for weeks. Schablaske worked at Woodward, and among other civic responsibilities, was the first to lead Transform Rockford as its execution director.



But its the text message sent from Chicago Rockford International Airport Executive Director Mike Dunn to Redd that left the Rockford Personnel and Policies Committee to pass a resolution of condemnation.



"I just read your pathetically stupid memo to the Chairman re the Airport Board. Please be aware if you did your research you would know that there hasn't been an "all white male" board at the airport for over 30 years. Since I have been associated with the airport and or airport board since 2001 there has at all times been a minority on the board. Judge Gwynn Gulley, Rev K Edward Copeland now Leslie West. Your idiotic and stupid statements are actually more pathetic then stupid. Do your job!! Thank God the Airport Board is not and has not been filled with the likes of you," the text message read.



Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney called the text "very unfortunate" in an interview with 13 WREX. He sent a memo of his own, which he sent to 13 WREX on Friday, saying Schablaske is qualified to take the seat, and should be voted in.



"They [Redd & Dunn] would be doing this community a great disservice if they allowed this beef to cost us the service of Mike Schablaske on that Airport Board. No more Collateral damage. Lets move forward!!" the end of the memo said.



Chairman Haney said he has made diverse appointments in the past, and acknowledged there is still work to do, but again said Schablaske was the right move.



Redd, on the other hand, says there are well educated Hispanic men and women in the city that will "excel and meet the Airport Board expectations."



There is no word on if Schablaske's appointment will be voted on during the next county board meeting. It has been tabled for weeks now.