Black Rockford leaders say now is a time to stand up against racism

ROCKFORD (WREX) —The death of a black man in Minneapolis has sparked Rockford black leaders to say now is the time to make a change against racism in the country.

George Floyd was killed on May 25 after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for at least 7 minutes.

After a video of Floyd's killing went viral on social media, people began to protest in Minneapolis.

"It was just senseless. Take your knee off his kneck," said NAACP Rockford Chapter president Rhonda Greer. "That could have been my brother, my uncle, my friend"

Leaders say part of the problem is that many do not understand the challenges of racism minorities face in America.

"I understand it now because it is an unawareness; they have no perception of what it's like to black," said Hope Fellowship Church Pastor Ronald G. Alexander.

Leaders say Rockford is on a better path to making the city united. But that doesn't mean there is not racial tension.

"From an African American man, I see it. From an African American woman, you see it. From getting followed around in the store, from the way you have been stopped by police and asked questions that have nothing to do with the stop," said Alexander.

"A black male is more likely to get arrested be arrested in Rockford than to graduate in high school," said Greer.

Both leaders say they would prefer people to protest as peacefully as possible. The NAACP Rockford Chapter is working on a citizens advisory board to help continue conversations about racism in Rockford.