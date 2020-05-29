Beloit College announces new program for graduates

BELOIT (WREX) — One Stateline college looks to ease the transition for this year's graduates into the workforce.

Beloit College kicked off a program that will pair recent graduates with alumni to help make connections in a struggling economy. The college says that the special relationships it has with its students and alumni will make this program helpful to this year's graduates.

"We are so knowledgeable about our students," said Beloit College President Scott Bierman. "We're lucky, we're a small school that pays attention to our students from the outset, and we're so knowledgeable about our alumni that we can make these matches really strongly."

Beloit College says more than 100 students and alumni have signed up for the program.