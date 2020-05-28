YMCA to reopen select locations with restrictions starting Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The YMCA of Rock River Valley will open its doors at select locations on Monday, June 1, with restrictions in place.



The YMCA told 13 WREX starting on Monday, outdoor fitness classes and 1-1 training will be offered at the Riverfront location.



At the Northeast Family YMCA location on Orth Road in Loves Park, only outdoor classes will be offered. There will be no 1-1 training at the Northeast Family location.



All outdoor classes will not have more than 10 people and will require social distancing, which is the same guidelines set by the state of Illinois.



In order to participate in an outdoor class or 1-1 training, you will need to make a reservation with the YMCA. Officials with the YMCA did not tell us when they will start taking reservations. Once we know, we will update this article.



The YMCA also said they hope to offer more child care services in the future, including opening Camp Winnebago in July. No official decision has been made at this time and no additional information is available.

The YMCA also told 13 WREX they hope to open racquetball courts up as soon as Monday, too.