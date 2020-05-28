Winnebago County reaches 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as 69 new cases announced, 4 new deaths

COVID-19 UPDATE: Local leaders provide an update on the spread of coronavirus in Winnebago County. Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, May 28, 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County has reached 2,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.



On Thursday, the county reported 69 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 2,062. Of that number, 641 people have recovered, according to health officials.



The county also reported 4 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total in the county up to 58.



Health officials say 3 of the 4 new deaths were in congregate settings.