Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man’s death; 1 killed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Protests rocked Minneapolis for the second straight night after a man's death in police custody.

One person was killed Wednesday night in what police were investigating as a homicide amidst violence that included looting and setting fires that continued to burn Thursday morning.

The protests began outside the police precinct in the part of the city where 46-year-old George Floyd died on Memorial Day. Four Minneapolis officers were fired after video footage showed one of them kneeling on the handcuffed Floyd's neck until he became unresponsive.

News helicopter footage showed several nearby stores being looted as police encircled the precinct house and made no evident move to intervene.