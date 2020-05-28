Trump preparing order targeting social media protections

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order aimed at curbing liability protections for social media companies.



This comes after Trump lashed out at Twitter for applying fact checks to two of his tweets.



Trump had threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering, but he alone can't do that.



The proposed order, which administration officials said he is could sign Thursday, would direct executive branch agencies to study whether they can place new rules on the companies.



Legal experts have expressed doubts much could be done without an act of Congress, and the order is certain to face legal challenges.