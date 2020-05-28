State releases new guidance for places of worship during COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WREX) -- The state releases specific guidelines for places of worship, Governor JB Pritzker announced at his afternoon press conference.

The new guidelines are simply that, not a mandate or executive order by the governor or the state.

The changes come the day before a lawsuit filed by a group of Lake County Churches was set to be in court. Three different religious lawsuits have been filed against the governor and the stay at home order, including one from The Beloved Church in Lena.

The guidelines are similar to what local leaders released on Wednesday.

The state asks places of worship to hold remote or drive-in services, calling those the safest options. If that is not possible, it asks places of worship to congregate outdoors, or in groups of fewer than ten indoors, calling those options relatively safe.

If places of worship decide to hold indoor services, the state asks they keep the capacity to 25%, or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Social distancing, even indoors, is also suggested.

The state asks people avoid the "riskiest activities," which include singing, food and drinks and contact with others. Singing can carry droplets farther than the suggested six feet of social distancing. Other items like food and drink and personal contact can also spread the virus.

Previously, places of worship were mandated to not hold services with more than ten people.