Showers, storms set to usher in much cooler days ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The warm and muggy weather of the last handful of days is going to end Thursday thanks to a cold front. Before getting to a beautiful weekend, rain and even thunderstorms could bring heavy rain to the Stateline.

It's been a warm stretch for the Rockford area over the last five days.

Showery Thursday:

Over the last couple of days, rain and thunderstorms have struck like clockwork. Sunshine in the morning has given way to clouds and rain during the heating of the afternoon. Thursday is going to be different in that cloudy skies are going to keep shower chances around through the day.

Rain chances ramp up towards the late morning, lasting well into the afternoon.

There is going to be some dry time during the morning, but spotty showers could still dot the radar. The better chance for heavy rain and even a few rumbles of thunder move in during the afternoon.

A cold front is currently slicing through southern Minnesota as of early Thursday. That cold front is forecast to push through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin by later in the afternoon. This is going to bring the heavier rain threat and thunder.

With pockets of locally heavy rainfall expected, flash flooding is possible through Thursday into early Friday.

Widespread areas of 1/2" to 1" of rain is likely, but with thunderstorms being possible, localized pockets of up to 2" are possible. While mostly dry conditions have helped things dry up a bit from the rain last week, soils are still fairly saturated. This could set up the potential for localized flash flooding through the day.

Return to sunshine:

By early Friday morning, rain is going to be a distant memory. In fact, most models even get much of the cloud cover out of the region by sunrise. A Canadian high pressure is going to park itself on top of the Upper Midwest, providing the region with a beautiful weekend of sunshine and lower humidity.

Friday is likely to feature a few more clouds as cooler air spills in, with mostly sunny skies to partly sunny skies in the forecast. Saturday and Sunday, with the high pressure center parked on top of the Stateline, wall-to-wall sunshine is going to be the rule of thumb.

Much cooler days ahead:

The cold front that is poised to bring an at times rainy Thursday is going to result in a cool weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are only going to be in the lower 70s with low humidity. Overnight low temperatures could drop into the upper 40s both Friday night and Saturday night.

Temperatures tumble into the lower 70s by Saturday. A far cry from the middle 80s on Wednesday afternoon.

Enjoy the brief respite from heat and humidity! Temperatures look to climb through the week next week.