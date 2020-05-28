Rockford police on scene for crash with ‘serious injuries’ at Charles and 20th streets

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police are on scene for a two vehicle crash where people were seriously hurt.



Rockford police posted about the crash on their Twitter page just after 12:45.



Details on the crash are limited, but police say it's at the intersection of Charles and 20th streets.



Police say the crash involves "serious injuries" but did not provide more information. Authorities say the intersection will be blocked off for several hours.

13 News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.