Rockford Park District to allow golf carts, groups of 4 starting Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the state prepares to move into Phase 3 of its 5-phase plan to reopen, golf courses are set to loosen more restrictions.



Starting Friday, May 29, a new set of restrictions will be put into place at courses across the state, including at Rockford Park District golf courses.



Here's a look at all the restrictions:

Groups of 4 are allowed, with 10 minutes between tee times

Driving ranges, practice putting greens, and Aldeen Practice Centre will be open; 50% capacity allowed

Golf carts are permitted. Individuals who are not members of the same household shall use individual carts. Every cart will be sanitized after each use.

Clubhouses will remain closed, but pro shops are open, and food and beverage items will be sold

No ball washes, bunker/sand trap rakes, port-o-lets, or water coolers will be available at any golf course

Cups will be modified at each hole so golfers can retrieve their ball easier with little contact with the cup

Flags should remain in the cup

A golf club should be used to smooth out the sand in the bunker

“This next phase will allow us to have more golfers on the course, and allow for more use of golf carts. Thank you to everyone who has come out to play, and for being patient as we adjust to these fluid rules and regulations. We ask that players maintain social distancing at all times while at the golf course, pick up their own ball, handle their own scorecard, and unfortunately, refrain from the customary handshake at the beginning or end of the game,” said David Spencer, Operations Director.

If any golf course patron has symptoms of COVID-19, or are from a household with someone with symptoms, they should not play.

Every golf course will have food and beverage items for golfers to grab and go. Outdoor seating is also available at each course, and will be sanitized after use.

There is no set date when Phase 3 restrictions will end; moving into another phase depends on our region’s public health metrics.