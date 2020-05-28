Rockford business giving other businesses free use of its inflatable pubs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — O'Donnell's Inflate O'Pub had big plans for its blow-up pub business, until COVID-19 blew everything up. But its owner is turning his misfortune into an opportunity for others.

Ted O'Donnell is offering his inflatable pubs for other businesses to use for free this summer.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, it can't rent out the inflatables for parties or gatherings. But O'Donnell hopes other businesses can get use out of them, and inspire others to step up.

"If small businesses help other small businesses, hopefully it will be paid forward and it can catch on like wildfire in the community," said O'Donnell.

O'Donnell is also a survivor of COVID-19. Anyone interested in renting the equipment for free should contact O'Donnell's Inflate O'Pub.