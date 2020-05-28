Regional coalition announces initiative to enhance consumer confidence

(WREX) — As several businesses begin to reopen, multiple organizations in the Stateline have paired up to help enhance consumer confidence and improve public health.



Leaders announced the new "Clean Hands, Open Doors" pledge, which is a coalition of 16 organizations in Winnebago, Boone and Stephenson counties.



The goal of the pledge is to drive consumer confidence for when shoppers return to businesses in the coming days.



Leaders are asking businesses to take the pledge. All businesses which take the pledge will gain access to a toolkit of graphics for display, suggestions on how businesses can share their commitment with their customers.

“Our region’s businesses and organizations are taking careful public health measures to protect their customers and employees. Their commitment to follow the guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and other health officials will help slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of our residents and visitors,” said Anne Weerda, executive director of Burpee Museum of Natural History and co-chair of the Rockford Region Rebounding Tourism & Hospitality Working Group, which is spearheading the effort.



Here's a look at the 7 steps of the pledge:

Social Distancing - Require staff to wear face coverings when interacting with guests. Require customers to wear face coverings, if medically able. Clean Hands - Implement staff protocols for rigorous hand-washing, and provide hand-sanitizing or hand-washing stations for customers. Sanitization - Follow CDC guidance for cleaning and sanitizing surfaces, equipment, and other elements in our environment. Social Distancing - Reduce occupancy and ensure staff and guests practice social distancing guidelines of six feet. Wellness Checks - Conduct wellness screenings of staff and limit contact with other staff and guests. Training and Protocols - Train staff on safety procedures and implement protocols to increase guest well-being (ex: no touch credit/debit cards, adjusted traffic flow in building). Public Health Guidelines - Adhere to all orders and directives issued by Centers for Disease Control, Illinois Department of Public Health, and our local County Health Department.

“I appreciate the work being done by our Tourism & Hospitality Working Group as we get ready to reopen parts of our economy,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “Taking this pledge tells our residents and visitors that we’re focused on their health and we’ll be ready for them to return to the things they enjoy doing.”

Businesses can take the pledge at rockfordcleanhands.com

FOUNDING PLEDGE PARTNERS: