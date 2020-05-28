Protesters burn Minneapolis police precinct as officials hold off on charges in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW) -- Protests continued Thursday night as thousands filled the streets of Minneapolis -- a day after demonstrations turned to violence and destruction, and three days after George Floyd died after he was taken into police custody.

By late Thursday night, protesters had gained access to a police precinct and set it on fire. This is of note, considering that is where the four officers involved in the arrest that led to Floyd's death were headquartered.

Minnesota's governor called in the state's national guard to help contain the crowds, pleading for peaceful protests.

Minnesota's governor called in the state's national guard to help contain the crowds, pleading for peaceful protests. At the same time, Minneapolis's mayor is calling on prosecutors to charge the officer whose knee was on Floyd's neck for eight minutes as he gasped his last breaths.

Protesters want charges for all four officers -- all who were fired on Tuesday.

Chants filled the streets Thursday night as violence and looting continued. Cars and businesses were set on fire, including an auto parts store in Saint Paul.

Target announced the temporary closure of 24 of its stores in the area amid looting and destruction.

At a late press conference, officials reiterated their plans to thoroughly investigate Floyd's death, but announced no charges stemming from the incident.

Floyd was being taken into custody on suspicion of forgery on Monday when he was pinned to the ground by Officer Derek Chauvin, who records show was involved in 18 complaints prior to his firing -- only disciplined for two.

Investigators say they need time to piece together an airtight case, but protesters and Floyd's family want action now.

"These guys need to be arrested, convicted of murder and given the death penalty," said Philonise Floyd, George's brother. "They took my brother's life."

Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman says the investigation is serious, and officials want to make sure they have all evidence ready.

"We are going to investigate it as expeditiously, as thoroughly and as completely as justice demands," he said. "Sometimes that takes a little time, and we ask that people be patient. We have to do this right, and that's what we'll do."

This week, protests have turned violent in other parts of the country as well -- including Los Angeles and Memphis.

George Floyd's family put out a message through their attorney asking all to remain peaceful.

Half dozen chiefs of police from Dane County spoke at a virtual town hall Thursday, condemning Floyd's killing.