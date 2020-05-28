Pritzker requests repeal of temporary restraining order for Illinois tanning salon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) - Gov. JB Pritzker has requested an Illinois Appellate Court review the temporary restraining order granted to a Clay County business.

HGL Deluxe Tan Owner James Mainer hoped to cease Pritzker's stay-at-home order for the entire state. However, Clay County Judge Michael McHaney only granted a temporary restraining order for Mainer and his tanning salon last week.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul's Office says the temporary restraining order "puts the lives of our fellow Illinoisans at great risk." The office wrote McHaney's conclusion for the case is legally "flawed." They also explain the ruling conflicts with three recent court decisions upholding Pritzker's authority. Additionally, the Illinois General Assembly unanimously supported two bills acknowledging Pritzker's authority to "issue successive disaster proclamations."

Court documents further detail the proposals supporting Pritzker's authority past the 30 day period. House Bill 2096 amends the state's Township Code allowing annual township meeting postponement due to disaster declarations. It also includes detailed instructions for situations where "a subsequent disaster declaration is declared under Section 7 of the [Act] prior to ... the expatriation of the disaster declaration."

The Attorney General's Office also references Senate Bill 557, which amends the Sexual Assault Survivors Emergency Treatment Act. The proposal passed unanimously allowing federally qualified community health centers to provide forensic services for sexual assault survivors. This plan ensures the medical resources will remain available during, and three months after, a state disaster proclamation.

Protecting public health

The office also explains lawmakers have not amended language to "stop governor from issuing multiple or successive disaster proclamations."

Raoul's office says the Governor has independent authority under the state's constitution to protect public health during a crisis. "In the current extraordinary circumstances, the Governor's constitutional authority allows him to take immediate measures necessary to protect the public health."

They also claim Mainer hasn't shown his "alleged injury" outweighs that of the public. "Any injury suffered by plaintiffs is minimal when compared to the significant public harm if the Governor's authority to issue emergency orders is undercut by judicial order."