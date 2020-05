ROCKFORD -- (WREX) -- A duplex on Rockford's east side suffers hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage in a fire overnight.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, the call came in around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Easton Parkway. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews were able to put the fire out in under 20 minutes. Rockford Fire says the cause is undetermined. Cost of damage is estimated at $150,000.

Duplex fire in the 700 block of Easton Parkway on Rockford's East Side.