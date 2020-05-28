More than century old Behr Den ready to serve customers after car crashes into building

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For more than a century, the Behr Den has served up meals for customers. It opened in Rockford in 1896.

"It's iconic," says owner Jennifer Briggs. "The same building, it's pretty awesome."

Briggs has owned the restaurant for the last seven years and loves her loyal customer base.

"Generation after generation have been coming to the Behr Den. People they're bringing their grandchildren and great grandchildren are now coming in."

Briggs says a big piece of that loyal customer base is workers from the scrap yard the business sits on [Alter Trading Company], which is why the Behr Den exists.

"They take care of us, they subsidized us, they take care of us in so many ways. We're placed here to feed the yard workers."

But workers haven't been able to get any meals this week after an incident last Saturday. A driver experiencing a medical episode crashed their car into the front of the building, leaving it without electricity. With no power, the inventory of food was about to go bad until Briggs had an idea.

"We got a hold of the Rescue Mission," says Briggs. "We were able to get a hold of them and deliver food to them and two families. So no food went to waste."

Brigg's act of philanthropy came right back to her in the form of good karma, when the the yard workers sprang into action for her.

"They yard workers had already cleaned up the debris from the front, all of it. Put out a protective fence. So the front of the building is completely clean.

Once the electrician restored power, it was full steam ahead.

"We're ready to open tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.," says Briggs with a smile.

So now the restaurant that's survived the Great Depression, world wars, recessions, and now a major accident during a pandemic, will continue serving up food for it's loyal following.

Briggs says she also wants to thank Jim Horning, the facilit manager at Alter Trading Company.

"He is the reason we are able to open tomorrow. He got everything rolling minute one of the car accident. And also just all around dedicated to keep Behr Den open. He deserves recognition."

Briggs adds the restaurant just got it's food delivery today so it will not have it's famous Friday biscuits and gravy tomorrow.