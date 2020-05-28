Local restaurants prepare for outdoor dining starting Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Restaurants are allowed to open for outdoor dining starting Friday. Tables should be spaced at least six feet apart and guests should wear masks when they are not eating or drinking.

Local restaurants prepared on Thursday and got creative when working under these conditions.

For the first time in more than 10 weeks, some restaurants are getting ready to open in a way they have never done before.

"This is the first time for GreenFire to actually have outdoor seating. We don't really do outdoors because we don't have space," said GreenFire Owner Shendet Ismajlaj.

GreenFire Restaurant Bar and Bakery set up a tent in its parking lot off Riverside Boulevard in Rockford. It's able to seat up to 130 people outdoors.

"If more people come and if we don't have any tables opened we are going to ask them to go back to their cars and wait at the farthest distance so we can social distant," said Ismajlaj.

Just across the street in Loves Park, reopening looks a little different for Ciao Bella because its parking lot is shared with other businesses.

"We are going to make the best of Sunday afternoons since most of the other businesses are closed. We are going to have a live DJ from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.. We're actually calling it BYOC: Bring Your Own Chair," said Ciao Bella Italian Kitchen Owner Scott Frank.

After getting approval from Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury, the Italian restaurant will serve to-go style for up to 20 cars. Even though reservations are already booked, Ciao Bella would have liked more time to prepare.

"Our lives depend on hiring our staff back and getting food and alcohol back into our bars and restaurants. It's so crucial and I feel like it's been kicked to the side right now," said Frank.

Both businesses are moving forward and doing what they can to get back into the swing of things.

"But let's have some fun, have fun responsibly," said Frank. "Have some great food, some beverages and enjoy the weather."

GreenFire says once it can reopen indoors it will still keep the outdoor seating to balance a limited capacity.