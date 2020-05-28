John Deere Classic canceled due to Coronavirus

SILVIS (AP) — The John Deere Classic is canceling what would have been its 50th straight anniversary as a PGA Tour event. Tournament director Clair Peterson says there were too many hurdles to overcome from the coronavirus pandemic. The John Deere would have been the fifth PGA Tour event on the revised schedule. The tour had said the first month would be played without fans, leaving it possible for the Deere to have them. Peterson says Illinois has limited gatherings to 50 through the summer. He says the tournament's "Birdies for Charity" program continues and expects to donate to its 500 local charities.