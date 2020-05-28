Illinois set to move to Phase 3 tomorrow, here’s what changes

(WREX) — The state of Illinois is on track to move to Phase 3 of the state's 5-Phase plan to reopen on Friday, May 29.



Phase 3 of the plan is the Recovery phase, which means the rate of infection among those tested, the number of patients admitted to the hospital and the number of patients needing ICU beds is stable or declining.



Masks or face coverings will still be required in public when you're not able to practice social distancing.



Here's a look at what is going to change on Friday:

Bars and Restaurants

Starting on Friday, bars and restaurants are able to reopen for outdoor seating.



Tables must be six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff must continue to be followed, and other precautions and guidance will be issued.



Employers should provide hand washing capability or sanitizer to employees and customers



The City of Rockford is taking several steps to help restaurants with outdoor seating arrangements:

Dedicating Public Works and Community and Economic Development staff to facilitate an expedite the approval process for all outdoor seating.

Waiving permit fees associated with establishment of outdoor seating areas for restaurants on public and private property.

Allowing temporary outdoor seating areas in private parking lots, sidewalks, public lots and alley’s (subject to safety standards).

Suspending the liquor license approval process for existing restaurant license holders to expand or create outdoor seating areas.

Health Clubs, Retail, and Personal Care Services

In Phase 3, health clubs, gyms, and fitness studios can provide one-on-one personal training in indoor facilities and outdoor fitness classes of up to ten people. Ancillary accommodations (e.g., saunas, hot tubs, steam rooms,

childcare areas) should still be closed.

Personal care services, like nail salons, tattoo shops, hair braiders, spas and barbershops, can open with restrictions, which includes massages and body treatments (e.g. body wraps, scrubs) of 30 minutes or less. Services which can be performed while customer and employee are wearing a face covering over their nose and mouth.

All retail stores can open their doors to in-person shopping with IDPH safety precautions and capacity limits in place. Some of which include employers making temperature checks available for employees and encourage their use. Employers should post information about the symptoms of COVID-19 in order to allow employees to self-assess whether they have any symptoms and should consider going home.

Outdoor Activities

With the start of phase 3, all state parks will reopen on May 29. All concession will reopen as well under guidelines set for our retail and food service businesses in Phase 3. Illinois will permit the re-opening of indoor and outdoor tennis facilities with Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) safety precautions and capacity limits.

For golf, in Phase 3, courses can allow foursomes out on the same tee times. Carts will also be permitted with one person per cart, or one immediate household per cart.

With the new ten person gathering limit for all activities in Phase 3, boating or camping with up to ten people will be permitted.

Manufacturing

Factories, mills and plants are able to start reopening on Friday.



Sites should reconfigure workstations to allow for 6-ft. social distancing between employees OR install impermeable barriers between employee workstations.



Manufacturer should display signage at entry with face covering requirements, social distancing guidelines, and cleaning protocols, in multiple languages as needed.

Youth Sports

Youth sports activities are limited to drills, practices, and lessons that do not involve contact between individuals and allow for 6 feet of social distancing

to be maintained. No competitive games will be allowed.

If you want to read a full list of guidelines provided by the state, click here.

In Winnebago County, houses of worship will also be able to reopen with specific guidelines in place, including no singing unless people are more than 26 feet apart.



There should not be any more than 10 people inside of the a church at the time.



Click here for a full list of guidelines for houses of worship and bars/restaurants in Winnebago County.



The earliest a region in the state can move to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan is on June 26.