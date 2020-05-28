Illinois reports 1,527 new COVID-19 cases, 104 new deaths as state prepares to move to Phase 3

COVID-19 UPDATE: Illinois reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases, 104 new deaths as state prepares for Phase 3. For more: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, May 28, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — As the state prepares to move to Phase 3 of its reopening plan, health officials announced new confirmed cases and deaths related to the coronavirus across the state.



On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,527 new cases of the virus. The total number of confirmed cases across the state is now up to 115,833.



The state also reported 104 new coronavirus related deaths, bringing the state's death toll up to 5,186. Almost 44% of the deaths in the state have been residents in long-term care facilities, according to IDPH.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 115,833 cases, including 5,186 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,993 specimens for a total of 829,966. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 21–May 27 is 8.3%

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

