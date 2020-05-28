Illinois comptroller says legislators won’t get pay raise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza says the state's legislators will not be getting raises in the next budget year, which begins July 1.



Mendoza made her decision known in a video she released Wednesday.



The issue of a pay raise for legislators came up as they debated budget details in the early-morning hours Sunday.



Republican legislators balked at the idea of a raise being including in the state's approximately $40 billion spending plan.



While there is no language in the budget that prohibits a pay raise, it does not provide any money to cover the cost of a pay raise.