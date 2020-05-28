Illinois announces 50K new claims of unemployment

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced Thursday new statewide data showing thousands of more Illinoisans applying for unemployment last week.

IDES said it processed 58,263 new claims for unemployment during the week ending on May 23. The department has now processed 1,302,154 claims for unemployment benefits from March 1 through May 23.

Nationally, about 2.1 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week. The U.S. now holds more than 40 million claims nationwide in the past 10 weeks.

Those with questions or in need of assistance with unemployment benefits at this time are encouraged to visit IDES.Illinois.gov.