IL Sheriffs’ Association sues Gov. Pritzker, IDOC over transfer of inmates

ILLINOIS (WREX) -- The Illinois Sheriffs' Association announces it filed suit against Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Corrections for what it calls their refusal to accept transfers of parole violators and others from jails across the state.

The association says, on March 26, IDOC and the governor suspended admissions to IDOC facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Rather than working together with the Sheriffs to find ways to uphold the law while reducing the spread of COVID-19, IDOC has simply shut its doors. This has left the Sheriffs to bear not only the burden of protecting their detainees and county-sentenced inmates from the threat of the virus, but also those who rightfully should be in the custody of IDOC at a time when space and inmate population are critical components to battling the spread of the virus. Jails continue to accept new arrestees and manage the spread of the virus simultaneously," a press release from the sheriffs' association says.

Local sheriffs maintain and control county jails, and frequently transfer inmates to IDOC for longer sentences and other reasons. The association says the task of safely housing detainees during the pandemic is challenging for local sheriffs, and sheriffs are also shouldering the IDOC's responsibility.

COVID-19 has seeped into jails and IDOC prisons, including the Winnebago County Jail.

"The Illinois Department of Corrections remains focused on responding, mitigating and controlling COVID-19 to protect those who live and work in our facilities. Due to the pending litigation, no further comment can be provided," IDOC Public Information Officer Lindsey Hess told 13 WREX via email.

13 WREX also reached out to the governor's office, as of 9:00 p.m. we have not heard back.