Hundreds of acres near Rockford’s airport being primed for development

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There are more than 300 acres of land near the Chicago Rockford International Airport that could be home to new warehouses and manufacturing.

The owner of the land, Mike Lazarus, wants it zoned for airport-related industrial building, according to his attorney Ian Linnabarry. Linnabarry spoke about the potential development before the Zoning Board of Appeals last week.

Linnabarry did not say what kinds of businesses are interested in building on the available land, saying it's too early in the process. But he did say the owner of the land is in negotiations with several interested parties and that the land will be utilized for industrial use and create jobs for the community.

The proposal to get the land properly zoned passed out of the ZBA, as well as a city council committee on Tuesday night.



It now heads to the full city council for approval next week.