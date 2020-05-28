Gyms will see varying amounts of financial impact from phase 3 of reopening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Many industries across the state will reopen to some extent on Friday, including gyms.

However, the size of the gym could very well decide whether or not phase 3 will have a significant financial impact.

Large gyms like the Rock River Valley YMCA will host outdoor workouts and one-on-one training routines, but Chief Operating Officer Trisha Tousant says the Y won't financially see a breakthrough until all their facilities can open.

"Financially, I don't think we're going to grow in membership or have more people come in the door until the facility is really ready to open," Tousant said.

Meanwhile, TTT Impact Training which is located on the 6000 block of 11th street in Rockford could see a bigger boost starting Friday.

With a small facility and a client base that largely works one-on-one or in small groups, business will be a lot closer to normal for owner Tyrone Thomas than larger gyms.

"It's going to be a process," Thomas said. "I'm not just going to be able to bounce back 100% like I was, but it's going to be a process. That's really all it is. I think it will be like that for most people."

The YMCA will partially reopen on Monday while TTT Impact Training will resume services on Friday.