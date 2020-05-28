 Skip to Content

GiGi’s Playhouse facing possible closure due to financial concerns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford non-profit says they're struggling to keep their doors open.

GiGi's Playhouse Rockford says they're in danger of closing since their fundraisers have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Down-Syndrome Achievement Center has since scheduled a virtual 5K with a goal of raising $50,000 to help make sure the non-profit can reopen.

"We're not going to close our doors today or tomorrow, but we are definitely in need of funds so that we're ready to reopen," said Penny Wirtjes, GiGi's Playhouse Founding Board Member.

For information on how to donate to GiGi's Playhouse or learn about their virtual 5K, click here.

GiGi's Playhouse is located at 8801 N. Second St. Suite 2 in Machesney Park.

