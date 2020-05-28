Flooding rain slowly dries up this evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A cold front getting rid of the recent heat and humidity will keep rain going through the evening. Once that front leaves, so do our rain chances.

Evening heavy rain:

Flash flood threats shift to our southeast this evening and tonight.

Pockets of heavy rain may still occur, but only in parts of the Stateline. With the cold front working through the Stateline, the best chances for flash flooding set up to our southeast. There's still a low risk for flash floods in Lee and DeKalb counties, so stay weather aware.

For the rest of the evening, lighter showers with a few quick downpours work through. We may not see dry conditions again until midnight. By then, the rain will be down to just light to drizzly showers.

1/2" to 1" of rain may fall in total today, outside of the spots like Carroll County that saw multiple inches of rain.

Drier moving foward:

Tonight's cold front leads to an end to the daily rain chances, and higher heat and humidity.

Behind tonight's cold front is a big change in the weather. The humidity starts leaving tonight, and will be way down Friday. This leads to a more comfortable feeling to the air. Temperatures will be down as well. Highs for Friday only reach the low 70's. After some clouds in the morning, the rest of the day should remain sunny.

The weekend holds onto this feeling. The humidity remains very low, while temperatures stay cool. Saturday may only top out in the upper 60's, then Sunday gets back to the low 70's.

Back to summer:

By early next week, conditions resemble summer again as June starts. Temperatures rebound back to the low 80's by Tuesday. Humidity climbs again, so be ready for the slightly muggy feeling as well early next week.

Rain chances return, but we won't see daily rainy conditions like this week. Scattered showers are possible Monday evening and again on Wednesday. Heavier rain does not look likely at this time.