Flash Flood Warning from THU 4:18 PM CDT until THU 10:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northern Whiteside County in northwestern Illinois…

Carroll County in northwestern Illinois…

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 416 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported that two and half

inches of rain in Mount Carroll. The spotter also reported that

creeks are bankfull and rising. Two to three inches of rain have

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly. Expect flooding of area creeks, streams and low lying

roadways.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sterling, Rock Falls, Morrison, Mount Carroll, Fulton, Savanna,

Lanark, Garden Plain, Milledgeville, Fairhaven, Shannon, Sabula,

Chadwick, Coleta, East Clinton, Emerson, Argo Fay, Union Grove,

Ustick and Thomson.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Boone Branch, Otter Creek, Deer Creek, Johnson Creek, Cattail Creek,

Mill Creek, Jordan Creek, Ramsey Slough, Rock River, Rush Creek,

Middle Creek, East Plum River, Carroll Creek, Mississippi River, Lost

Creek, Spring Creek, Lynn Creek, Rock Creek, Elkhorn Creek, Plum

River, Goose Creek, Cedar Creek, East Johnson Creek, Sugar Creek,

Little Spring Creek, Buffalo Creek, Camp Creek, Howland Creek,

Cattail Slough and East Fork Creek.

This includes Interstate 88 between mile markers 33 and 35.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED