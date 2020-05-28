Feuerbach ready for first taste of college hoops

SYCAMORE (WREX) — As class president, Kylie Feuerbach spoke at a first-of-its-kind virtual graduation for Sycamore. The future Iowa State basketball player was tasked with reading all the names in her class of around 350 students.

"I had to use that [school-provided recording device] to talk into," she says as she motions toward it. "I had to say all the names and pronounce them all correctly. Hopefully I pronounced them all correctly."

Kylie finished in first place in the Sycamore record book in points, rebounds, steals and blocks. Appropriately, she spoke on the topic of firsts at graduation.

"Just how we're going to have a lot of new firsts," Feuerbach says of the main topic of her graduation speech. "There's always going to be the first time you buy a house or travel somewhere. There's always going to be good or bad firsts. Just try to grow off of whatever they are."

Her next first she can't wait for is on the court.

"My first college game, probably," she says. "That's what I'm most excited for. I'm really excited to play with that competition."

Feuerbach has a first-ranked season from her three-sport high school athletic career that included volleyball and track in addition to basketball.

"I would have to say this [basketball season] was my favorite season of all seasons just because of the girls and it was such a great season," she said. "I mean, I loved every season I played for every sport. This one was just different because it was my senior year."

It was different because of the bonds she formed with her teammates. She reminisces on big moments looking at pictures on her phone. Now she has pictures to remember a first-of-its-kind graduation before she takes on her next first challenges in college.