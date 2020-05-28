Chicago plans to begin lifting virus restrictions Wednesday, June 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's mayor says the nation's third-largest city will begin loosening restrictions on many businesses intended to prevent spread of the coronavirus on Wednesday.



Until then, Chicago will remain in the second phase of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan for reopening, which requires people to stay home except for essential activities or work.



Lightfoot said city offices and services, including parks and libraries, will follow on June 8.



Chicago is moving slightly behind the rest of the state, which is set to begin lifting restrictions starting Friday after two months of a statewide stay-at-home order.



Here's a look at what will change elsewhere across the state starting on Friday.