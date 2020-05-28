2020 Rock River Anything That Floats Race canceled

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A summer event in Rockford has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The Rock River Anything That Floats Race has been canceled for this year.

“We did not see a way forward to hosting a safe and enjoyable event in 2020. We did not want to cancel something so many people look forward to - and we work so hard to deliver - but we literally have no choice,” said Amy McIntyre, steering committee member. “There is too much uncertainty around when events like RRATFR will be able to take place this year - but it’s clear that the state and federal governments is discouraging them this summer. The health and safety of our racers, spectators and fellow volunteers is of course our first priority. Those who have already registered their rafts will receive refunds through Eventbrite. Those with questions are invited to email us at info@rrarfr.com”

The event plans to return in 2021.