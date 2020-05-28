2 new COVID-19 deaths in Winnebago County, total confirmed cases nears 2,000

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County Health Officials announced new COVID-19 related deaths as well as new cases of the virus on Wednesday.



No specific details were given on the two new deaths by the health department. There's now been 54 deaths in the county related to the virus.



The county also reported 32 new cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county up to 1,993. Of that number, 600 people have recovered from the virus.



There's been a total 21,425 tests given in Winnebago County as of Wednesday afternoon. 15,406 tests have come back negative, 4,096 tests are pending and 1,993 tests were positive.



Leaders in Winnebago County are giving an update on the virus Thursday afternoon at 3:30. You can watch that press conference on 13 WREX or live stream it here.