Winnebago County Health Department releases guidelines for reopening bars, restaurants and churches

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department has released the guidelines houses of worship, bars and restaurants will need to follow in order to reopen.



Health officials released documents showing all of the things that will need to be done in order to reopen.



Some things include:

Post signage at seating entryway stating patrons should not enter with a fever or symptoms of COVID19. Most common signs of illness are fever over 100°F, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, body aches, sore throat, recent loss of taste or smell.

Sanitize open restrooms on an hourly basis.

People should wear masks (at restaurants, the exception will be when eating and drinking while seated at the table)

Bars, restaurants and houses of worship can all reopen May 29th in Winnebago County.



Here's a full list of guidelines for bars and restaurants:

Here's a full list of guidelines for houses of worship:

