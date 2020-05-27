VanVleet waiting on NBA decision

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fred VanVleet was averaging about 18 points and 7 assists per game when the NBA season was halted due to COVID-19. He was out with an injury when the season hit pause.

"I'm itching [to play again]," VanVleet said in a Zoom interview. "It's tough because I was hurt right when we went out. I haven't played since February 25. It's going to be a nice extended break. Probably the longest break I've had in a really long time."

He's doing what he can to stay ready to play, but also not overdoing it.

"I like to take time away from the game mentally to get away and refresh," he said. "I'm staying in shape, staying ready as best I can. Nothing really translates to game speed. I haven't been able to play 5-on-5 or 3-on-3 or anything. Just trying to work out as much as I can without going too crazy. Just staying mentally available in the case we do end up playing again."

With talks of a return heating up, VanVleet is turning up the focus.

"A little bit more heavy lifting, starting to work myself into some cardio and I have a hoop at home so I'm doing what I can on the hoop," he said of his quarantine workout regimen. "I'm doing a little bit of everything. I'm trying to take it as another offseason. When I first got home I didn't do much. Now there's rumblings we might go back so I'm starting to turn it up a little bit."

There are plenty of ideas being thrown around about a return to the court, but VanVleet says only one thing should be the priority.

"I think everybody's health and safety should be first and foremost," he said. "After that we'll figure it out."

For now, VanVleet and the Raptors are the defending NBA champs. We'll have to wait and see if they get a chance to run it back.