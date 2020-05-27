Rockford middle-class families face financial hardship because of the pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford says there is a growing number of middle-class families that are experiencing money problems because of the pandemic.

Angie Walker, with the Human Services office, says the number of calls from people asking for financial help has tripled. Walker adds many of these families are looking for assistance with things like rent and groceries.

"A lot of people are new to our system. These are people that have always worked and paid their bills on their own and never really needed help," said Walker.

Many of these families have faced hardships like loss of income. They are also reaching out to organizations like Miss Carly's for help with things like food and hygiene products.

"Right now we are seeing normal people coming in. We have seen a lot of elderly people and families who, I don't think, ever thought they would be in this situation," said founder Carly Rice.

Rice says her organization is making more than 1,000 sack lunches for people in Rockford daily.

"In fact, we have had people come here and say I've donated to you before, I swear I used to bring you things," said Rice.

If you need to contact the City of Rockford for assistance, you can call at 779-348-7170.

Miss Carly's is accepting food and hygiene product donations. You can check out their Facebook page for more information.