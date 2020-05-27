Rochelle reminds its residents to fill out the census

ROCHELLE (WREX) — If you live in Rochelle, you may have come across some footballs and frisbees in your lawn. It's not a game, however.

Rochelle officials passed out footballs and frisbees Wednesday to promote the census. Each item has reminders to fill out the census. The results determine the amount of funding an area gets. Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows wanted to take a proactive approach.

"There's nothing in the census that's gonna affect your personal information," said Bearrows. "They don;t ask you anything personal other than who lives in your house, how many people, your address.. all that is what you verify. But you don't have to be afraid of the census. It's a good thing and it's what helps take care of a lot of grant money we get."

The government extended the census deadline to Oct. 31. You can fill out the census either by mail or online. To fill it out online, click here.