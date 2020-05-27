River Flood Warning until FRI 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until Thursday evening…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until Thursday evening.

* At 7:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 13.1 feet and falling.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Forecast: Fall below flood stage Thursday evening.

* Impact: A 13.0 feet, flooding of unprotected agricultural land

occurs. Water also affects Lundeens Landing Campground.

