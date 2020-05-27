Report: Illinois first state to meet White House’s guidelines to loosen restrictions, begin reopening

(WREX) — As Illinois is on the verge of moving to Phase 3 of the state's plan to reopen, the state now meets all of the federal guidelines to start loosening restrictions and reopening.



According to data from ProPublica, Illinois meets the White House's guidelines to begin reopening.



ProPhblica looked at five different categories:

Positive tests per 100K people

Percentage of tests that are positive

Tests per 100K people per day

ICU bed availability

Hospital visits for flu-like illness

In all five categories, Illinois meets the requirements to begin reopening.



On Tuesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said the state is at a six week low in regards to hospitalization rates with nearly 1,200 fewer beds in use by COVID-positive patients. Hospital bed and ICU bed availability are above 30%.



Gov. Pritzker also said the rate at which tests are coming back positive in the state is now averaging 9.2% in the past week. The rate was as high as 23% back in April.



Gov. Pritzker took to Twitter to acknowledge how the state has come together to in order to reach this point.

Illinois is following the rules & putting safety first.



Because of that commitment, every region of our state is on track to move into Phase 3 of our Restore Illinois reopening plan.



I know it's been difficult, but we made it here together. Keep it up, Illinois. #AllInIllinois — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 27, 2020

All four of regions in Illinois are set to move to Phase 3 of the state's 5-phase plan on Friday, May 29.