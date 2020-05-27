Red Cross urges healthy people to donate blood to prevent a shortage

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donations as hospitals re-open for non-elective procedures.

“The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop," Paul Sullivan with the Red Cross Blood Services said. "We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”

As hospitals reopen, the demand for blood increased by 30% after a sharp decline in April, according to the Red Cross.

Blood donation centers are working to prevent another shortage like the one in March at the beginning pandemic and in February after a tough flu season.

Hospitals must use blood within 42 days of the donation and blood platelets within five days. So, blood produces constantly must be replenished.

Many blood drives have been canceled as business and organizations remain closed, so the Red Cross now relies heavily on individual donors.

Through May 31, donors receive a free "We're All in This Together" Red Cross t-shirt by mail while supplies last. In June, donors receive a $5 Amazon e-gift card.

Red Cross donation centers implemented additional precautions during the pandemic to protect its donors. Donors must wear a mask when donating and should schedule an appointment before arriving.

Healthy people can make a donation appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, on Red Cross's website, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

You can find the nearest blood drive hosted by the Red Cross below:

Lee Co.

Dixon

6/16 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Elk's Lodge

6/19 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Dixon Home of Hope

Franklin Grove

6/9 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Atlasta Park Building

Paw Paw

6/26 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Paw Paw Elementary School

Sublette

6/23 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Ellice Dinges Building

Ogle Co.

Rochelle

6/5 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.at Rickhouse

Stephenson Co.

Freeport

6/12 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Harmony United Methodist Church

Whiteside Co.

Prophetstown

6/8 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. at Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD #3

Rock Falls

6/23 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Rock River Christian Center

Sterling