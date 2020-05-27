Oregon businesses band together to increase restaurant capacity

OREGON (WREX) — With restaurants preparing to open in limited capacity on Friday, one Stateline city and it's businesses look to make that transition as smooth as possible.

The City of Oregon and its businesses will share their parking lots to give restaurants more outdoor seating.

Under Illinois' reopening plan, restaurants will only be able to open for outdoor seating. Oregon and its businesses that won't need the parking space during phase three jumped into action to help restaurants start off on the right foot according to the Executive Director of Oregon's Chamber of Commerce, Liz Vos.

"Many other businesses that have share a space or share a parking lot worked together and said, 'Hey, you can have my parking spots, you need them more than I do,'" Vos said.

According to restaurant owners in Oregon, the move will help grow what's been a slow trickle of business. Hazel's Cafe Owner, Candace Rivera, said that her business got cut by two thirds during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this will help her rebuild.

"This is going to be a game changer for us," Rivera said. "As of right now, I might actually be able to bring back employees. I can't do that right now at this moment.

The City of Oregon also waived all outdoor permit fees and requirements as long as Illinois is in the third phase of reopening.