Ogle County reports 3rd COVID-19 related death

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — The Ogle County Health Department is announcing the county's third coronavirus related death.



No additional information on the death was provided by the health department.



Health officials are also reporting 3 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county is up to 204.



Of the 204 confirmed cases, 161 people have recovered, according to health officials.



Ogle County has the fourth highest amount of confirmed cases in the northern Illinois region, behind Winnebago, Boone and DeKalb counties.