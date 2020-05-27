No new tips in Tammy Tracey murder case

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On the 33rd anniversary of Tammy Tracey's disappearance, and weeks after billboards went up asking for help in finding her killer, police haven't received any new information about her case.

Tracey was 19 years old when she went to wax her car at Searls Park on May 27, 1987. The next morning, her mother realized she never came home, and her car was found abandoned at the park.

The teen's disappearance launched a furious search that came up empty handed for nearly a year. Then on April 15, 1988 a bird watcher found Tracey's remains at the Sugar River Forest Preserve. It was roughly 18 miles from where she disappeared.

Earlier this month, Tracey's family put up billboards in Rockford, hoping to breathe new life into the cold case. Investigators say all the evidence points to one person, but they need more information to finally bring charges,

"Ideally the information that we want would be any type of first-hand information. Someone who had direct knowledge of what happened to Tammy Tracey and what occurred that day," said Asst. Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand.

Whisenand said since the billboards went up, and since 13 WREX did an expansive story about her case, his office has not received that information investigators so desperately need. But Whisenand said he knows that information is out there, and knows someone in the community has it.

If you know what happened to Tammy Tracey, call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867