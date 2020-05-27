Illinois receives $7 million to support small businesses

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Millions of dollars are coming from the federal government to help small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Seven-point-three million dollars will come from the US Small Business Administration and will go to the Illinois Small Business Development Center program to support Illinois businesses and entrepreneurs in starting, growing and maintaining their businesses at no cost.

The money will fund 40 community-based teams to provide additional resources for education, training and professional business advising to small businesses that have experienced supply chain disruptions, staffing challenges, a decrease in gross receipts or customers, or a closure as a result of COVID-19.

“With 1.2 million small businesses employing nearly half the state’s private workforce, Illinois’ small businesses are truly the lifeblood of Illinois’ economy and core to DCEO’s mission,” said Michael Negron, Assistant Director of DCEO. “This additional funding will help us reach even more employers in providing the assistance and resources they need to not only move beyond this crisis, but to emerge stronger and thriving.”

New funding will support SBDC host organizations to increase assistance and expand outreach for small businesses across the state, with a concerted effort to reach businesses owned by minorities, women, persons with disabilities, veterans and those located in rural areas.

“The SBA is thrilled to see additional support going to the Illinois Small Business Development Center network, who are tireless advocates for the state’s entrepreneurs,” U.S. Small Business Administration Illinois District Director Robert “Bo” Steiner said. “These centers have provided critical support to small business owners impacted by COVID-19 as they apply for loans and strategize for the coming weeks, months, and years. We look forward to seeing the impact of our shared efforts and growing our partnership.”