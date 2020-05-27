Illinois movie theaters propose plan to reopen before Pritzker’s guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Movie theaters in Illinois have outlined a proposal to safely reopen the industry more quickly than outlined by the governor's plan.

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) of Illinois says their plan would provide relief to an industry that creates thousands of jobs for teenagers and has helped revitalize towns across Illinois.

Under the governor's plan, movie theaters cannot reopen until Phase 4 - meaning the earliest that could happen in some regions is June 26. The governor's plan also sets a strict limit of 50 people per auditorium. This is an arbitrary limit, especially considering the vast differences in auditorium sizes, with some seating up to 1,000 people.



The alternative plan proposed by NATO of Illinois would allow theaters to safely reopen sooner with new safety and sanitization procedures.



It calls for limiting auditorium attendance to 50 percent of their seat capacity, the same standard the governor has outlined for restaurants and bars.

New safety measures outlined in the proposed reopening plan include:

Requiring all employees to undergo training before returning to work on enhanced cleaning procedures, personal health and wellness, use of face masks and gloves, and maintaining social distancing.

Taking employee temperatures before reporting to work for each shift.

Mandating that cloth masks be worn at all times and disposable gloves be worn during customer interactions.

Maintaining a minimum of six-foot distance between viewing parties, using empty seats and rows as necessary.

Placing six-foot spacing markings in areas where guests may have to queue and assigning staff to ensure social distancing is respected.

Encouraging customers to purchase tickets online to decrease contact opportunities.

"Movie theaters have long served as a source of joy and an avenue of escape from everyday struggles, but they do much more by directly supporting thousands of jobs and generating tax revenue for towns across Illinois. It is important Illinois theaters be allowed to safely reopen right away so workers can return to their jobs, and the movie industry at large can move forward with major film releases. Our proposal balances the protection of employees and guests with the need to restart our economy," said Chris Johnson, president of the National Association of Theatre Owners of Illinois and CEO of Classic Cinemas.

NATO of Illinois says further delay in reopening theaters could prevent many more films from opening this summer, creating a ripple effect in the film and entertainment industry that will impact jobs and tax revenues across the nation for years to come.

Permitting movie theaters to reopen sooner with these new enhanced safety guidelines will help the state and local communities recover faster from the economic blow caused by COVID-19. In small towns across Illinois, movie theaters have proven to be immensely important, providing support to local businesses, restaurants and nightlife as well as providing first-time jobs to teens.



NATO of Illinois says refurbished theaters have already been shown to bring new life to towns, as can be seen in Freeport, Kankakee, Elmhurst and Park Ridge in northern Illinois. The positive impact of theatres can be seen in downstate towns as well as from Canton to Lincoln, with Alton recently announcing the planned reopening of its downtown theatre this summer.